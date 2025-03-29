Katinji’s decisive penalty helps Silver win Charity Shield

Silver Strikers lift the cup

By Alinafe Nyanda

Flames striker Binwel Katinji scored a decisive penalty for Silver Strikers helping his side lift the 2025 NBS Charity Shield Cup at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Saturday.

Silver Strikers have beaten Mighty Wanderers FC 5-3 through post-match penalties after regulation time ended 2-2.

The Lali Lubani boys, took the lead through Sama Thierry after 27 minutes, before the central bankers levelled at 57th minutes through substitute Binwill Katinji who replaced Emmanuel Allan.

Silver Strikers and Mighty Wanderers FC in action

Wanderers restored the lead through Blessings Singini only for Silver to equalise few minutes later through Zebron Kalima.

In post-match penalties, Silver Strikers scored all five penalties through Chimwemwe Idana, Innocent Shema, Chinsisi Maonga, McDonald Lameck and Binwell Katinji.

Silver Strikers head coach Peter Mgangira praised his charges for winning saying it was well deserved.

“It was a good match though we had a slow start. This resulted in us conceding a goal in the first half but the boys came back in the game later on. The win today will give confidence to the players going into the new season,” he said.

The result is a redemption as Silver Strikers lost last year’s Shield to Bullets at the same venue.