VP Dr. Usi arrives in Baku for UN COP-29…to hold several bilateral meetings

Vice President Dr Michael Bizwick Usi on Sunday arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan where he is scheduled to attend the 29th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP-29) from 11th to 22nd November 2024.

On arrival at Heyder Aliyev International Airport, the VP was welcomed by Janet Banda S.C, Deputy Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Luckie Sikwese, Secretary to the Vice President.

From Azerbaijan government side, Dr. Usi was welcomed by Minister of Culture , Mr. Adil Karimli.

Dr. Usi, is also the Minister of Natural Resources and Climate Change in Malawi.

During his time in Azerbaijan, Dr. Usi will also engage in bilateral discussions with representatives from governments and intergovernmental institutions, including the United Kingdom, Scotland, the Africa Climate Foundation (ACF), the Green Climate Foundation (GCF), and the OPEC Fund for International Development.

The VP will also represent the voices of 45 other member states within the Least Developed Countries (LDC) group on Climate Change, which Malawi currently chairs.