Monday, November 11, 2024
MEC officially launches Phase 2 of voter registration for the 2025 General Elections

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has officially launched Phase 2 of voter registration for the 2025 General Elections, and the process is off to a strong start.

From November 9th to 22nd, 2024, registration centers will be open in the following areas:

Northern Region:

Nkhata Bay

– Rumphi

– Likoma

Central Region:

– Kasungu & Kasungu Municipality

– Dowa

– Mchinji

– Ntcheu

Southern Region:

– Zomba & Zomba City

– Blantyre & Blantyre City

– Thyolo

– Luchenza Municipality

MEC Chairperson, Justice Annabel Mtalimanja, has called on all eligible voters to take part in the registration process.

“Any Malawian who is 18 years or older, or will turn 18 by polling day, should visit a registration center near their home, workplace, or business. Be sure to bring your your evidence of registration with National Registration Bureau. Your vote is your power – let’s work together to build a stronger democracy,” Justice Mtalimanja emphasized.

Why should you register?

– It’s quick and easy.

– It’s your constitutional right.

– It ensures your voice is heard.

– It strengthens our democracy.

Remember, no registration means no voting. Don’t miss this opportunity to shape the future of Malawi!

