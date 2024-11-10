Chakwera honours fallen heroes on Poppy Day in Zomba

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera today led Malawians in commemorating the 2024 Poppy Day at Zomba War Memorial Tower in Zomba.

The ceremony also marked Centenary (100 years) Celebrations of the War Memorial Tower’s existence. It was commissioned on 15th January, 1924.

Observed on 11th November annually among Commonwealth member States, Poppy Day, also referred to as Remembrance Day, was set aside in honor of the sacrifices made by military men and women, who died in the line of duty, during the Two Major World Wars, and also other Wars.

The Malawi leader, was the first to lay a Wreath at the War Memorial Tower, in honour of the fallen heroes followed by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Madalitso Kazombo and Deputy Chief Justice, Lovermore Chikopa SC

MDF Commander Paul Valentino Phiri, Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC) Colleen Zamba also laid their wreaths representing Defence Force and Civil Service respectively.

The opposition was represented by Zomba Chisi Member of Parliament, Mark Botomani.

During the ceremony,a living war veteran, Warrant Officer Class 1, Frank Masiano represented all war veterans who took part in wars by laying a wreath while Tanzanian Ambassador to Malawi, Agness Kayola represented members of the Diplomatic Corps in laying wreath.

In Lilongwe, Chakwera was represented by Youths and Sports Minister, engineer Uchizi Mkandawire while in Mzuzu, Chakwera was represented by Agriculture Minister, Pastor Sam Kawale.