FAM engages CRFA teams on NFD formation

By Alinafe Nyanda

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) on Saturday engaged Central region football association teams on the formation and setting up of a National First Division next year.

The proposed division would feed the TNM Super league, while the existing regional leagues shall continue as third-tier leagues, feeding the national league in promotion-relegation system.

FAM competitions and Communications Director Gomegzani Zakazaka said the establishment of the nationwide second-tier league is expected to enhance the competitions of the TNM super league.

Football analyst Willy ‘the immigration post’ Chabwinja commended FAM saying by putting the best teams from across the country in one pool, with only two or three slots for direct qualifications on stake it is envisaged that competition will improve.

According to Chabwinja there has been concerns in domestic football circles about the quality of the football teams that have been coming to the top flight from the lower division, as most of the promoted teams usually get relegated quickly.

All 16 participating teams comprising top four from regional leagues and relegated are expected to receive a subvention from FAM as a starter pack.