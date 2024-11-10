MCP official bemoans absence of diaspora voting law

The Second Deputy Director of International Affairs in the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Chalo Mvula has asked Parliament to put in legislative tools that would enable Malawians living outside the country to vote.

Mvula: Put in place laws

Recently, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Commissioner, Anthony Mukumbwa, told a stakeholders meeting in Mzimba that Malawians residing abroad who would have registered for the 2025 Presidential, Parliamentary and Local government elections while in the country will not be able to vote as there are currently no laws and arrangements for that.

However, Mvula bemoans that “the number of Malawians living in the diaspora has grown so much over the past decade, and in the world where technology is making most of the processes easier, it’s unfortunate that they can’t vote because there is no law in place.

Mvula added that, the MCP has a very strong diaspora network, as compared to other parties, which he said are direct votes for President Lazarus Chakwera.

“We would have cherished if diaspora was given a chance to cast their vote rather than asking those that want to vote to travel back home,”.

Meanwhile Mvula has called on the youths in the country to go and register to vote so that active participation of young people in Malawi’s democratic processes is achieved.