DPP invades MCP Claimed Political Bedroom Chinsapo today…VP Alfred Gangata to headline

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is set to hold a massive rally at Unicef Ground in Chinsapo, Lilongwe, today, November 10, 2024.

The event aims to promote the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Mutharika, for the 2025 elections.

DPP Vice President for the Central Region, Alfred Gangata, will lead the rally, scheduled to start at 1:30 pm.

The rally is part of DPP’s efforts to strengthen its presence in the Central Region, traditionally considered the stronghold of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

The star-studded lineup of speakers includes honorable heavyweights who will galvanize support for the party’s presidential candidate.

Peter Mukhito, Secretary General of DPP, will take the stage alongside Davide Kambalame, Regional Governor, who will share his vision for the Central Region’s development under DPP’s leadership.

Jean Mathanga, Presidential Advisor on Elections, will outline the party’s strategy for success in the 2025 polls.

Youth and women empowerment champions will also inspire the crowd.

Norman Chisale, National Director of Youth, will mobilize the youth to join the DPP movement.

Sameer Suleiman, National Organizing Secretary, will share his expertise on grassroots organizing and party building.

Other notable speakers include Brenda Banda, Presidential Advisor; Wilam Kamwani; Dyton Mussa, National Deputy Director; Bertha Kotono, Presidential Advisor; Clement Mwale, Shadow MP; and Mary Kunje, Regional Director of Women-Central.

The event’s theme, “A Return to Proven Leadership,” emphasizes the party’s commitment to delivering effective governance.