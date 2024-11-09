AIRTEL TOP8 FINAL: FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Madolo

By Thumbiko Nyirongo, Contributor

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have successfully defended their Airtel Top 8 title, defeating Silver Strikers 1-0 in the season seven final at Bingu National Stadium on Saturday.

Ernest Petro’s 71st-minute header from an Alick Lungu cross sealed the victory for Kalisto Pasuwa’s side, making them the first team to defend the title and securing their third Airtel Top 8 win since 2017.

The highly contested match saw both teams create scoring opportunities, but Bullets’ determination paid off.

Chrispin Mapemba’s injury forced an early substitution, with Chikumbutso Salima replacing him.

In the first half, both teams struggled to find the back of the net, with Bullets’ Babatunde Adepoju and Silver’s Zebron Kalima coming close. The halftime score remained 0-0.

The second half saw increased intensity, with Bullets introducing Maxwell Phodo for Ephraim Kondowe.

Silver Strikers also made changes, bringing in Levison Maganizo and Charles Chipala.

Controversy arose when Salima was brought down in the box, but referee Mayamiko Kanjere denied Bullets a penalty.

However, Petro’s goal soon followed, securing the win.

In the final minutes, Silver Strikers pushed for an equalizer, but Bullets held firm.

Yamikani Mologeni cleared a Gift Chunga shot off the line in added time, ensuring Bullets’ championship.

Enerst Petro was named Player of the Match, capping off an impressive performance.

With this victory, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets cement their dominance in Malawian football, and their fans celebrate another successful season.