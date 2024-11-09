spot_img
Joyce Banda accuses Chakwera administration of ‘stealing’ Ukraine relief

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Former Malawian President Joyce Banda has sparked controversy after her party alleged that the government refused to let her receive 19,200 metric tons of relief maize from Ukraine.

The People’s Party claims Ms. Banda secured the aid as grain ambassador for Ukraine, but the government blocked her from receiving it.

Speaking in Bvumbwe, Party Secretary General Ben Chakhame said: “Dr. Banda had been sharing leadership insights, but none could take heed. We will go solo in the 2025 polls with Dr. Banda as our torchbearer.”

The party also vowed to revive Malawi’s ailing economy and introduce free secondary education.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

