Trump victory is a great motivation to Professor Peter Mutharika as both leaders shared a similar story

By Kenneth Bwanali

Expect another titanic tragedy next year in September, 2025. This time around it is a ‘political titanic tragedy’. On 15th April 1912 titanic sank against all the odds. It was never anticipated that titanic would sink. The narrative is to affect that titanic was well assembled and constructed to circumvent any challenges it would face on the sea. Ooooh gosh!!! the story in 1912 was horrible when the titanic crashed with different classes of people on board AND sank.

Perhaps a question I need a quick answer is: How many were expecting Mr Donald Trump to bounce back to the White House? One piece of advice I want to give to all political parties in Malawi is that in politics anything can happen. Let all politicians know that the boss is the voter out there and not a politician who is busy looking for positions. You can grease yourself with all sorts of names but remember one day the voter out there will humble you and grade you appropriately; and trim you to the right size.

In 2025 expect the unexpected. I have witnessed opposition parties making it this time around. In South Africa the ANC was rescued from the life support machine. It was nearly directed to the mortuary but thank GOD it is breathing to date. You go to Mozambique; we have heard lots of stories, and we are yet to be told the truth. Coming back home, I will exercise my constitutional right to remain silent. I would rather seat on the fence and watch. In England the opposition party dislodged the ruling party. It was again the –British Barrister at the helm, Mr Keir Starmer who made it for the Labour Party.

What has made Trump to triumph again? Let’s look at the combination of the young brilliant Lawyer, JD VANCE and the big man himself. Honestly this was a good combination.

In Malawi we have seen new kids on the block. North is coming up with full force.

We saw Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba with his new tactics. Then came the Eagle- Dr Mathews Mtumbuka; and sporadically, in the social media, we have been noticing the British Barrister of Lincoln’s Inn -Lugano mwabutwa , who last weekend , was addressing the mammoth at Chikutu near Misuku Hills in the North as if he was making a final submission of NO CASE TO ANSWER on a charge of Murder before Supreme Court Judges.

We have also seen a PHD holder from the University of LONDON no other than Dr Kabambe. Dr Kabambe is one of the best economists in this Country.

Finally, we have the Master of politics Professor Arthur Mutharika who pulled the mammoth in Mzuzu giving signals of his coming back just like Madala Trump. Believe me Ndale ndi zobvuta.

Lastly, I repeat to WARN that the September 2025 elections expect the unexpected. Turbulence is on the horizon. Can we now look closely in the crystal ball? and once we have done so…..tell me the colour

The wise men of the morning say: is it a Blue color that you can see! OR I’m dreaming!