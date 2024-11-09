Maranatha Academy student Owen Jealousy retains position as highest 2024 MSCE performer

Maranatha Academy student Owen Jealousy has retained his position as the highest performer in the 2024 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) Examination results following a remark of his papers by the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB).

Previously, Jealousy’s aggregate score in his best six subjects was 8 points. Now, he has defended his status as the top overall candidate in the national examination with an aggregate score of 7 points.

Maranatha Academy, a school celebrated for its consistent academic rigor and commitment to recognizing student achievements, had already awarded Jealousy K2 million for his outstanding performance. The institution also awarded Hellen Thombozi, another Maranatha student, K2 million for being the top-performing female candidate in the 2024 MSCE examination.

Speaking on the remark results, Maranatha Academy’s Managing Director, Enerst Kaonga, expressed immense pride.

“We are very proud of our candidate Owen Jealousy for setting the record straight. This is a clear testament that Maranatha Academy’s teachers mean business when it comes to drilling students to pass with flying colours. Kudos to the teachers too,” he said.

Kaonga further underscored the school’s commitment to fostering discipline and ambition among students.

“We inculcate discipline in the students as we know it plays a key role in reshaping them to be goal-getters. This is awesome—Maranatha has done it again,” said the visibly elated director.

According to MANEB, candidates can query their results in writing through the school heads where they registered for the examination. This year, MANEB said that queries for a remark had to be submitted by 14 October 2024.

To earn an MSCE, candidates must pass at least six subjects, including English, with a credit pass in at least one. Alternatively, candidates can pass five subjects, including English, with a credit pass in at least three.