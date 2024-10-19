SPARC Systems committed to IT excellency, community development in Africa

By Rosalia Kapiri

Lilongwe, October 19, Mana: SPARC Systems Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering exceptional information technology (IT) services, ensuring system security and maintaining operational continuity for its customers.

Spark Country Manager, Esnor Wasd, made the remarks Friday during a Media Cocktail held at SPARC ICT building in Lilongwe.

“SPARC is a multinational technology company providing IT solutions across Africa. Established in 2013, and proudly Malawian owned, we operate in Malawi, Zambia and Rwanda, employing over 1,000 people locally and globally,” Wasd stated, emphasizing the company’s dedication to supporting business enterprises in the ICT sector.

SPARC Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Wisely Phiri, revealed plans for the official launch of their new building in City Centre, scheduled for Wednesday, October 23.

“We have a range of activities planned, including a formal launch in the morning, followed by a Business Captain Dinner in the evening.

Thursday will feature a Tech Edu Day, and on Friday, we will host a Small Medium Enterprise (SME) and Entrepreneurs Day to share insights and strategies among business leaders in Malawi and beyond.

The main celebration will take place on Saturday, featuring performances from various musicians,” Phiri announced.

Looking ahead, Phiri shared that SPARC is data-driven and aims to expand its operations into five additional countries over the next five years, with plans to establish a presence in Tanzania and Mozambique.

In addition to its business initiatives, SPARC is committed to corporate social responsibility.

The company recently completed the construction of two classroom blocks and provided desks to Tikiwe Primary School in Karonga, demonstrating its dedication to community development.