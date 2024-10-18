SPARC ICT BUILDING SET FOR GRAND LAUNCH NEXT WEEK

The highly anticipated SPARC ICT Building in Lilongwe’s City Centre is set to be officially launched next Wednesday, according to SPARC CEO Dr. Wisely Phiri.

Dr. Phiri made the announcement during an exclusive media cocktail, where he revealed that the launch will be preceded by a week-long celebration.

“Throughout next week, there will be celebrations marking the launch of the state-of-the-art building,” Dr. Phiri said.

“The celebrations will reach climax on Friday where various artists will be lined up to punctuate the gala.”

The SPARC ICT Building is a testament to Malawi’s growing influence in the tech industry, and its launch is expected to boost the country’s technological advancement.

During the media cocktail, Dr. Phiri also outlined SPARC’s core functions in the three African countries where it operates, including Rwanda, Zambia, and Malawi.

The launch event promises to be an exciting showcase of innovation and entertainment, with various artists performing on Friday.