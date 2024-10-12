Partners in Hope Launches ICU and Dialysis Services in Lilongwe

By Martha Chikoti

Partners in Hope launched its Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Dialysis services at its facility in Lilongwe.

The launch ceremony, held on Friday, was attended by Deputy Minister of Health, Halima Alima Daudi, and Executive Director for Partners in Hope, Dr. Agnes Moses.

Deputy Minister Daudi commended Partners in Hope for its commitment to improving healthcare services in Malawi.

“The launch of ICU and Dialysis services is a significant milestone in our efforts to strengthen the country’s healthcare system. This will greatly benefit patients requiring critical care and those suffering from kidney diseases.”She explained

Dr. Moses emphasized Partners in Hope’s dedication to providing quality healthcare.

“Our ICU and Dialysis services will be staffed by highly trained professionals, utilizing state-of-the-art equipment. We aim to reduce the need for referrals abroad and provide comprehensive care to our patients.”She said

She went on to say that the ICU will provide specialized care for critically ill patients, while the Dialysis unit will offer life-saving treatment for patients with end-stage renal disease and the expansion will increase access to specialized healthcare services in Malawi.

She said the hospital’s commitment to quality healthcare aligns with the Malawi Government’s efforts to improve health outcomes.

The launch ceremony was attended by healthcare professionals, government officials, and stakeholders.