Chimwendo says Chakwera will continue to provide relief food to hunger-stricken families

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda has disclosed that government will continue to provide relief food to families which will help to mitigate hunger to those who have been affected by the dry spell.

The Minister announced this today when he and other high ranking government and party officials conducted a political rally at Lunzu ground in Blantyre.

In his remarks, Chimwendo said President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is committed to alleviate the suffering of his people by providing various food items to the families affected by the drought.

“Our response may not entirely neutralise the extent of the problem. But our response is poised to stabilize the dire situation until they escape the crisis. We are also committed to ensuring that there is transparency and accountability in the management and distribution of the food so that it reaches the beneficiaries.

“But president Chakwera’s concern is about the abuse and theft of food meant to assist the distressed families and individuals as some are hell bent to make the exercise unsuccessful. There will be a number of callous people from government, traditional authority institution, and other stakeholders hoarding or selling the food earmarked for the needy and destitute, or diverting them to their families and friends. But one thing that is clear is that, many people will end up in jail if they dare to take that route,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Secretary General of Malawi Congress Party- MCP who went on to dissolve the VOC and ADC in SeniorTraditional Authority, Kapeni for malpractice that has marred the registration of AIP beneficiaries.

SOCIOECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Chimwendo highlighted the critical role of road and rail infrastructure in economic growth and social development.

“Roads connect communities, facilitate trade, enable access to education and healthcare, and ultimately improve the quality of life for the citizenry hence Chakwera is reconstructing the M1 road and Lunzu area has benefited. He also said the railway that government is constructing will help to reduce prices of goods and cost of transport.

ROAD TO 2025; POLITICS

In his remarks, Chimwendo reiterated that MCP under Chakwera will not lose government next year and that opposition must get ready to warm opposition benches in Parliament for another five years.

In his remarks, Senior Traditional Authority Kapena urged government to provide the area with food and other amenities to reduce the food shortage.

The rally was attended by various political party leaders including Second Deputy President, Abida Mia, National Director of Youth. baba Malondera, Regional, Peter Simbi, Treasurer General, Dr John Paul, Brown Mpinganjira, Uladi Mussa among others.