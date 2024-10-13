DPP VP Gangata says Mutharika is the messiah to revive Malawi’s ailing economy

Democratic Progressive Party -DPP Vice President for Central Region, business tycoon, Alfred Gangata has lauded former President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika as Malawi’s “best hope” to revive the economy and bring back social dignity to Malawians including women and youth amidst hunger that has ravaged the entire country due to poor policies.

He was speaking today, at a mass rally he pitched at Mgona ground in area 25, Lilongwe with other DPP senior members.

In his remarks, Gangata painted a grim picture of the current state of the economy under the MCP regime saying Malawians are being tortured with no hope for their future.

“Malawians are going through torture, hardship, executive arrogance, lies and bad governance inflicted on them by MCP under pastor Chakwera.

“The party pledged to address unemployment, tackle corruption, rule of law, good governance, youth empowerment, free tuition for secondary school learners and initiate policies that will help to eradicate poverty. But all that wishes vanished,” said the youthful politician.

He went on to describe the ruling party as curse to the people of Malawi as many are now regretting voting them into power.

“Despite the good prices of tobacco at the auction floor, the country is still grappling with worst economic crisis in years as it faces galloping inflation where women and youth can no longer venture into business because the economic environment is toxic, he said.

ON YOUTH DEVELOPMENT

Gangata said Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is the only leader who recognizes that youths are the anchors of socioeconomic development hence in DPP he has allowed many youths including himself to take a leading role in shaping economic growth of the country by giving them prominent positions in the party.

The rally was attended by several top DPP gurus including Ben Phiri, Chimwemwe Chipungu, Norman Chisale among others.