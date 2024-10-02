Miss Culture appeals for donations to orphanages

By Joseph Mtendere Ligowe

Blantyre, 2 October, Mana; One of the finalists top ten Miss Culture Malawi, Esnath Natasha Muyenza appeals to people of goodwill and organisations to help her to raise financial resources and materials to enable her to donate to children in orphanages and other people in need of attention.

She told Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Tuesday that philanthropy was one of the requirements for the contestants in the Miss Culture Malawi to prove that contenders have the heart to give back to society.

“I am looking for any kind of donations such as sanitary pads, clothes, stationery, school bags, maize and rice just to mention a few,” she added.

Muyenza also added contenders in Missi Culture Malawi introduced the culture of reaching out to the vulnerable among them children in dire need of support to ensure they feel part of the community.

“Only orphanages and foundations will benefit from this initiative,” she assured would-be donors to her course.

Director of Courageous Kids Orphanage, Courageous Musasa said that they welcome Muyenzas call and philanthropic intention, saying the intended donation will complement orphanages mission of caring for needy children.

“I thank Miss Culture Malawi for this initiative and in particular, Esnart for putting our foundation on the list of beneficial of donations and I am optimistic that this initiative will reduce the burden we have in most orphanages,” said Musasa.