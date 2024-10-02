Island Beverages Limited Tees Off with Blantyre Sports Club Summer Golf Championship Sponsorship

Island Beverages Limited has announced its sponsorship of the Blantyre Sports Club (BSC) Summer Golf Championship, set to take place from October 3-6, 2024.

“We believe this corporate tournament will offer relationship-building tools for Island Beverages Limited,” said Christopher Malani, Commercial Director.

“It creates an ideal environment for networking and building business relationships in a relaxed atmosphere.”

Malani emphasized the company’s commitment to social responsibility, stating, “As a responsible corporate citizen, we plan to sponsor other sporting disciplines, providing fundraising opportunities and allowing organizations to give back to the community.”

Island Beverages Limited will provide purified Kasupe bottled water for the entire three-day tournament.

BSC Golf Captain Mike Juma confirmed 150 golfers will participate, including notable players BC Coombes, Medson Roka, Gabriel Kambale, Folindo Rodrick, Paul Chidale and Adam Sailes.

Preparations are progressing well, with the course prepared in championship format and logistics in place.

“We have finalized with all sponsors, and the course will reward good golf from participants,” Juma said.

Island Beverages Limited, a wholly-owned Malawian company, produces Kasupe Premium Still water, Niasa Gin and Crystal Best Cane spirits.