All set for Mulhako Wa Alhomwe annual festival

Blantyre, October 2, Mana: Organizers of Mulhako Wa Alhomwe Annual Cultural Festival have confirmed that all is set for this years event scheduled for Friday 4th to Sunday 6th October at Chonde Cultural Village in Mulanje.

The event brings together Lhomwe people from within and outside Malawi to promote and preserve culture and this years gathering will be celebrated under the theme; United for a Common Purpose.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday, one of the organisers, Jubeck Monjeza, said the cultural festival is important to the nation as it brings unity among people of different tribes.

“We have invited people from different ethnic groups within Malawi and other countries including Zambia, Mozambique and South Africa,” he said, adding the festival preparations were in final stages.

“This years Mulhako will be different from previous editions as we keep on bringing in new things every year. We have added other Lhomwe foods that were not there in the past,” he added.

Monjeza therefore appealed to people, regardless of their tribe to patronise the event in large numbers and assured them that there will be tight security to ensure order.

Apart from Lhomwe traditional dances, patrons will also enjoy dances from other ethnic groups that were invited to attend the festival.

Monjeza disclosed that there will also will be music from DJ Moda and performance by Chancy Namoyo and Austin Sikelemu, among others.

Namoyo has confirmed that he will perform at the event and assured music lovers of maximum entertainment.

The Mulhako Wa Alhomwe annual festival provides a platform to showcase diverse aspects of Lhomwe tradition, history, music, dance, craft and cuisine.

At Mulhako Wa Alhomwe festival, attendees have the privilege to taste and appreciate a variety of Lhomwe food including Kalingonda and Makaka (dry cassava) and traditional local brewery of medicinal, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks such as nthubulo, masese and kachasu among others.

By Pempho Nkhoma