DPP’s Chikwanje granted court bail

Daudi Chikwanje, the Eastern Region Governor of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has been granted bail after being accused of inciting violence.

Chikwanje was arrested on September 30 following remarks made at a rally on September 28 at Nsanama trading centre in Machinga district, which were captured on video.

A high-profile team of lawyers, comprising Cassius Chidothi, Yusuf Nthenda, and Ishmael Wesley, represented Chikwanje in court.

The defence team applied for bail, citing the state’s failure to record statements from the accused and provide a charge sheet, indicating a lack of seriousness in the case.

However, state prosecutor Louis Makiyi opposed bail, stating that investigations are incomplete and may take 14 days to finalize.

Despite this, Liwonde First Grade Magistrate Maxwell Boaz granted Chikwanje bail after a 20-minute adjournment.

The courtroom was heavily guarded, with around 50 law enforcers present.

Notable figures from the DPP, including Vice President for the Eastern region Bright Msaka and George Chaponda, attended the hearing, along with party supporters.