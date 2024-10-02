spot_img
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Top-notch lawyers represent DPP’s Chikwanje

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A high-profile team of lawyers, comprising Cassius Chidothi, Yusuf Nthenda, and Ishmael Wesley, is representing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Eastern Region Governor Daudi Chikwanje, accused of inciting violence.

Chikwanje was arrested on September 30 following remarks made at a rally on September 28 at Nsanama trading centre in Machinga district, which were captured on video.

The defence team has applied for bail, citing the state’s failure to record statements from the accused and provide a charge sheet, indicating a lack of seriousness in the case.

However, state prosecutor Louis Makiyi opposed bail, stating that investigations are incomplete and may take 14 days to finalize.

The hearing has been adjourned for 20 minutes by Liwonde First Grade Magistrate Maxwell Boaz.

The courtroom is heavily guarded, with around 50 law enforcers present.

Notable figures from the DPP, including Vice President for the Eastern region Bright Msaka and George Chaponda, are also in attendance, along with party supporters.

