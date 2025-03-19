The Gunless Soldier film premiere momentum keep rising

By Edwin Mauluka

A new movie titled The Gunless Soldier, set to premiere on Friday 28 March, 2025 at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe continue to gather momentum as producers of the film shares massive support and enthusiasm from fans who can’t wait to watch the film.

A film by award winning filmmaker and actress, Joyce Mhango Chavula, is starred by renowned Malawian film actors including Ashukile Mwakisulu, Edwin Chonde, Kelvin Ngoma, Lillian Masangano, and Mphatso Chikuni.

‘’We are very grateful to individuals who are coming to support this premiere in Lilongwe at Golden Peacock Hotel. Some are buying tickets in bulk just to support the premiere.’’ Said Joyce Mhango Chavula in an interview with Malawi Voice

Joyce Mhango Chavula (C) reviewing the script with some of the crew members during the film shoot

She has since assured film lovers that the preparations for the red-carpet event are set and that tickets are selling at Golden Peacock Hotel. Standard tickets are going at K20,000, VIP at K50,000 and VVIP at K100,000.

‘’We will have a performance by Malita and the event will be hosted by Blessed Citizen.’’ She disclosed

Joyce has since encouraged companies and individuals to partner and sponsor the premiere as the support will help promote their brand and the film beyond borders.

‘’By sponsoring this premiere and partnering with us, you get exclusive brand visibility not just at the premiere but in all screenings for the film locally and beyond borders because we envisage the film will be screened globally at various film festivals. And your support goes a long way in promoting the local film industry.’’ She emphasised

Inspired by the recurring events, The Gunless Soldier is about a young girl who embarks on unknown path with hope to find her mother’s killer and revenge.

The premiere is expected to start at 7pm and that the film’s trailer has already attracted interest from fans as the promo continue to gain more viewership.