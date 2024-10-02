Msungama for more development projects

Msungama Caught With Pants Down

By Alinafe Nyanda

Member of Parliament for Lilongwe South East Constituency Ulemu Msungama has pledged to drive more developmental projects in his area.

Speaking in an interview on Tuesday, Msungama said besides initiating new development projects, he is working hard to finalise some of the projects he started in a quest for greater development to the community.

“We have several projects that are already in the pipeline and we want to make sure that they continue under the dynamic leadership of president of the country Dr Lazarus Macarthur Chakwera,” he said.

Commenting on how residents in Lilongwe South East Constituency have for years struggled with deplorable roads, Msungama has assured people that government is set to begin construction of Chipasula, Don Bosco and Gologota-Benito roads and other projects.

The lawmaker indicated that he will continue to lobby for more development projects and ensure that all roads in his area are constructed.

In a separate interview, Brian Kuntindi a resident in Area 23 has commended Msungama for efforts towards improving roads network in the area as well as constructing NEEF office at Gologota market which has brought services closer to people.