LL rural east teachers’ storm capitol hill over salary delay

By Alinafe Nyanda

A crisis is unfolding in Lilongwe Rural East as teachers who bank with First Capital Bank and FDH are yet to receive their September salaries.

According to Lilongwe Rural East Teachers Union Chairperson and Primary Education Advisor (PEA) for Balang’ombe zone, Rabsom Chilambula, this delay is attributed to negligence by office bearers at the Accountant General’s office.

The situation has left hundreds of teachers in distress, uncertain about their financial stability.

Chilambula, who addressed concerned teachers during a visit to Capitol Hill in Lilongwe, condemned the unnecessary delay and assured them that swift action is being taken.

“We have been informed that the signal has started reflecting, and salaries might start triggering into accounts by close of business today,” Chilambula stated.

This salary delay has also affected Mzuzu University upgrading teachers as they are supposed to be in their respective satellite centers for end-of-semester exams scheduled for 14th October 2024.