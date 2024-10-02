Local Govt Minister Chimwendo Banda urges Authorities to embrace Decentralization

By Gift Chiponde

Mana: Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda has emphasised the need for various ministries, departments, and agencies to devolve their powers to councils for effective implementation of decentralization, which is critical in the realization of Vision 2063.

He made the remarks on Wednesday, during the official launch of the National Decentralization Policy (NDP) under the theme “Deepening Decentralization” in Lilongwe.

The Minister stressed that the policy is an upgrade of the first edition policy, which was launched in 1998 and had some gaps in enhancing decentralization.

He stated that this new policy will address critical gaps, including financial discipline, increasing availability of resources at Local Councils, community participation, and ensuring that councils effectively implement works assigned to them.

He also stated that by devolving powers to local councils, the government will be able to operate effectively, reducing inconvenience and inconsistency in service delivery to citizens in the country, and ensuring that people are aware of what is happening in their country.

He also stressed that the policy would provide a framework for monitoring and evaluating how local councils are performing.

He stated that the policy will provide a platform for the Central Government to assess the performance of various councils emphasising the importance for all authorities to embrace decentralization.

In his remarks, United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Representative Shadrack Omol commended the government for the launch of the second edition of the NDP policy, stating that the policy will help to improve and address various challenges faced in the previous policy.

He highlighted that the launch of the policy signifies the government’s commitment to embracing decentralization, which can enhance efficiency in service delivery in the country.

Omol stated that UNICEF will continue to support Malawi through the national budget and technical support to ensure the effective implementation of the policy.