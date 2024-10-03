spot_img
spot_img
17.1 C
New York
Thursday, October 3, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Mulhako threatens to drag government over tribalistic recruitment of police officers.

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Mulhako wa Alhomwe has demanded a clear recruitment exercise of police officers or face litigation.

In an interview with this publication, Chief executive officer for Mulhako wa Alhomwe, Pious Mvenya expressed sadness at the current recruitment procedure of men in uniform.

“Names of recruits and district of origin should be published in the media or the courts will be moved.” Mvenya said.

He alleged that people from the central region are being priortised over South and Northern regions in recruitments of such nature.

Mvenya advised government to prortise merit while cautious on tribal leanings when conducting the exercise.

“The minister should look beyond 2025 elections. Does it mean police officers employed now will be just like what we see with interns?” He further said.

Minister of Homeland security Ken Zikhale Ng’oma recently announced that government will recruit 3000 police officers as one way of reducing police-public rationin the wake of 2025 tripartite elections.

Meanwhile Mulhako wa Alhomwe cultural festival starts tomorrow and will reach climax on Sunday when patron, professor Peter Mutharika will grace the occasion.

Previous article
Local Govt Minister Chimwendo Banda urges Authorities to embrace Decentralization
Next article
Castel Malawi donates K2 million to PRSM Conference 
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc