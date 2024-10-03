Mulhako threatens to drag government over tribalistic recruitment of police officers.

Mulhako wa Alhomwe has demanded a clear recruitment exercise of police officers or face litigation.

In an interview with this publication, Chief executive officer for Mulhako wa Alhomwe, Pious Mvenya expressed sadness at the current recruitment procedure of men in uniform.

“Names of recruits and district of origin should be published in the media or the courts will be moved.” Mvenya said.

He alleged that people from the central region are being priortised over South and Northern regions in recruitments of such nature.

Mvenya advised government to prortise merit while cautious on tribal leanings when conducting the exercise.

“The minister should look beyond 2025 elections. Does it mean police officers employed now will be just like what we see with interns?” He further said.

Minister of Homeland security Ken Zikhale Ng’oma recently announced that government will recruit 3000 police officers as one way of reducing police-public rationin the wake of 2025 tripartite elections.

Meanwhile Mulhako wa Alhomwe cultural festival starts tomorrow and will reach climax on Sunday when patron, professor Peter Mutharika will grace the occasion.