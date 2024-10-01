Ethanol Malawi calls for support for education

By Wongani Mkandawire

Chief Executive Officer for Ethanol Malawi in Dwangwa, Lusubilo Chakaniza, has called on the corporate sector to support the country’s education sector for improved education delivery.

Chakaniza said this at Majiga primary school in Dwangwa on Monday when the company presented a cheque, of the sum of K9.4 million towards the construction of toilets and purchase of books at Mlala and Majija primary schools respectively.

“We received a request for help from these schools, and upon aligning the issues with our shared value program, we committed to help and be part of offering solutions to the community we serve. Majiga school required school books while toilets were needed at Mulala primary school,” said Chakaniza.

Chakaniza further said the response is in line with the companys safety and sanitation shared value program, expressing hope that these donations would go a long way to assist these schools.

Chief Education Officer for Nkhotakota district, Godfrey Kubwense saluted the gesture by ethanol and called for continued support for the education sector, to keep improving the quality of education delivery in the country.

In her remarks, Senior Group Village Nkhongo, applauded companies working in the area for always supporting her area, saying this brings joy to the members of her community.