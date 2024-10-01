spot_img
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Malawi Public Hospitals Shut Down as Support Staff Protest

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A sit-in protest by support staff at public hospitals across Malawi has brought essential services to a grinding halt.

Ward clerks, hospital attendants and laundry attendants are demanding better working conditions and benefits.

In an interview with Zodiak Online Fredson Kambeni, spokesman for Zomba Central Hospital, “Nurses and clinicians are not operating on a normal basis due to this industrial action.”

The hospital has been severely impacted, with critical services affected.

The protesters are seeking immediate implementation of an Ombudsman determination recognizing their status as healthcare workers and providing attendant benefits.

The Ministry of Health has yet to comment, as Principal Secretary Dr. Sam Mndoli is currently engaged in a meeting.

This development highlights concerns about challenges faced by healthcare workers in Malawi, including inadequate access to personal protective equipment and poor working conditions.

Patients and healthcare services remain affected, sparking concerns about potential consequences on public health.

  • Malawi’s Healthcare System Under Strain
  • Healthcare Workers’ Plight: A Regional Concern

