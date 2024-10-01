Kenya President Ruto Returns from UNGA, Leaving Malawi’s Chakwera Behind

President William Ruto has returned to Kenya after attending the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, leaving behind Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera and his team, whose return date remains uncertain.

Chakwera, leading one of the world’s poorest countries, Malawi, was the first to arrive at the UNGA and ironically will also be the last to leave.

Ruto’s week-long trip to the United States was accompanied by key government officials, including Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretaries Aden Duale (Environment) and Hassan Joho (Mining), and opposition leader Raila Odinga, who sought to garner support for his African Union Commission chairperson bid.

The Kenyan president’s return coincides with escalating political tensions within the Kenya Kwanza camp regarding the planned impeachment motion against his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

Meanwhile, President Chakwera’s prolonged stay at the UNGA has sparked curiosity, with many wondering where Malawi stands on the global stage.

As a nation facing severe socio-economic challenges, Malawi’s participation in international forums like the UNGA is crucial for addressing pressing issues such as poverty, lack of opportunity and climate change.