WVM for equal access to maternal health services

By Tione Andsen

Lilongwe, October 1, Mana: World Vision Malawi (WVM)has said every mother in the country deserves equal access to maternal health services.

WVM Country Director, Francis Dube made the remarks Monday during the handover of a donation worth K 117 million Medical Equipment to Nation Publication Limited (NPL) as part of this year’s Mother Fun Run (MFR) at their Head Offices in Lilongwe.

He observed that a lot of mothers are facing a lot of challenges to access maternal health services hence their partnership with NPL to ensure that access to such service are provided.

“We have been in partnership with NPL during the implementation of MFR and what have been sources from various well-wishers has been used in various health facilities in the country for the past years,” Dube said.

He said as WVM they focus their work mostly on vulnerable communities which include women and children that’s why they part of the process in helping mothers and children in various health centres to have right access to health services.

Dube commended NPL for MFR initiative saying it has helped to improve access to maternal service to most rural women in the country who were faced with a number of challenges.

“We wish many partners would join the cause and help NPL to improve health delivery of services at most health centres in the country,” the Country Director wished.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for NPL, Mbumba Banda appealed to organizations and individuals to make positive contributions to help health facilities to lessen their plight.

She said some of the challenges the health facilities are facing might be small or big but with collective responsibility this could be resolved.

Banda thanked WVM for the donation saying health facilities in Chikwawa would greatly benefit from the donation which has come at the right time.

The initiative aims at promoting maternal and neonatal health outcomes by providing essential medical and services.

The main Mother Fun Run was at Mkumaniza Health Centre which is 26 kilometres way from Ngabu Trading centre in Chikwawa and it currently facing shortage of water supply, food supply, no electricity at maternity wing and no stationed ambulance.

Some of the donated items included delivery beds, mattresses and protective equipment’s.