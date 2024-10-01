Silver, Wanderers meets again in Airtel Top 8 Semifinals

By Isaac Jim

Blantyre, October 1, Mana: Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and National Referees Association (NRA) expect peaceful semifinals between Silver Strikers and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers in this years Zamadolo Airtel Top 8 competition as opposed to a game of controversies.

The Bankers will once more play against the Nomads marking a second time in a row for Lilongwe and Blantyre based teams to meet in semifinals of Airtel Top 8 after meeting last year in Lilongwe in the match that ended prematurely due to misunderstandings between the Nomads and referee.

NRA, General Secretary, Chris Kalichero told Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Monday in Blantyre that football lovers should not worry about this years semifinal, saying the match would not end prematurely as was the case before.

“Referees meet every week and they are being reminded of rules of the game and any amendments made regarding match officiation and many more. Everything will be OK as referees will do their job professionally,” he said.

FAMs Competitions and Communications Director, Gomezgani Zakazaka explained that what destroyed the Airtel Top 8 game was not misunderstandings between Silver and Wanderers.

“It was not about the two teams but an issue on referees decision which can happen in any match. It should not be about Silver vs Wanderers but should be about ensuring that officiation is top notch,” he said.

Zakazaka added that the six games played in the competition indicate that the officiation was good and expressed hope that the same would happen in the remaining games including semifinal between Silver and Wanderers.

“So far six games played and we had good officiation and we expect that to continue,” he added.

The Bankers are through to semifinals after defeating Premier Bet Dedza Dynamos 6-2 on goal aggregate on Sunday while Nomads defeated Bangwe All Stars 4-2 on post-match penalties on Saturday.