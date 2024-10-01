SCTP restore hopes to Cyclone Freddy survivors

By Robert Nayeja

Nsanje, October 1, Mana: Communities in Nsanje are excited with Social Cash Transfer Programme (SCTP) as beneficiaries recover from effects of Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

A survivor, Alumenda Kushitera from Nthukuso Village Traditional Authority (TA) Malemia told Malawi News Agency (Mana) Monday that after receiving money from the SCTP, he bought iron sheets ready to construct a house.

“My house was completely washed away including all household items following Tropical Cyclone Freddy induced rains. Village committee offered me a temporally shelter for my family,” he added.



Kushitera said he lost hope of owning another house as he had no means of earning cash to build a house

“I am the source of income in my family. I am not employed as I rely on peace works,

“Due to the rising cost of building materials, I lost the hope of owning my own house,” he added.

Kushitera, a family man of five children was enrolled in SCTP and had received money twice amounting to K300,000.00.

“At least I have bought a goat and iron sheets. I am very optimistic that I will construct a house using the money from the government Social Cash Transfer Programme,” he added.

A female headed household survivor from Mtemangawa Village, Linily Richard said was grateful that she will own a decent house after being enrolled into the SCTP.

“It has not been easy to feed my children. I am now thinking of constructing a house to give my children decent accommodation.

Our house was destroyed during Cyclone Freddy in 2023,” she added.

Another survivor, Mphatso Donsa, 32 from Mtemangawa Village intends to construct a house as he mobilizes iron sheets with money from the SCTP.

“My house was washed away by Cyclone Freddy in 2023. I want to build that will be roofed with 20 iron sheets as I have already bought 10 iron sheets with money from the SCTP,” he added.

Nsanje District Social Welfare Officer responsible for SCTP, Abdulrazak Duwa said the District Council was impressed with over 7,000 beneficiaries whose livelihood had improved after their enrollment into the programme.