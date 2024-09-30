GORIM to hold mega Christian service in Chirimba

By Petro Mkandawire

Blantyre, September 30, MANA: Glory of Revelation International Ministries (GORIM) will on 4th October host a mega Christian service at Chirimba CDSS Hall in Blantyre under the theme Raising of Judges and Councilors.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency on Monday one of the organisers, Apostle James Sekeya said the service is aimed at planting heaven on earth through uplifting spiritual life and showing the need for Gods grace.

“The event brings nourishment, healing, miracles, deliverance, and power to overcome sin and evil in the world. There are many physical and emotional challenges which we encounter every passing day. As such the service will enable us to rest our burdens into Gods hands,” said Sekeya.

According to Sekeya, the privilege of repenting is made possible through the atonement of Jesus Christ and therefore the event allows repentance and makes a straight path for people through the power of the Holy Spirit.

A member of the church, John Banda expressed gratitude for the service saying he is expecting to be freed from immoralities which slows his spiritual progression.

“I expect spiritual healing and the Lord’s spirit to fill our houses. The event is a must-attend service for all believers because worshipping God together encourages spiritual growth,” said Banda.

The service will start at noon up to 04:30 PM, spiced by the Glory of Revelation International Ministries praise team and Pastor Saulos Howa will grace it.