Malawian man arrested for having sex with lady they met on facebook

Police in Lilongwe have arrested a man identified as Thokozani Charles, for stealing two cellphones from a certain woman he hoaxed on Facebook to marry and make her rich through suspected sex rituals.

The cellphones are valued at K300, 000 ( three hundred thousand kwacha).

The suspect who is based in Mtandire, is a street clothing vendor along the Area 49 road at Bingu National Stadium.

The suspect, and the woman met on Facebook where the former immediately extended his fake marriage proposals, two weeks into their social media friendship.

Then the con man told the victim that he had charms that would make them become a rich couple if they slept together, among other rituals.

And on Friday afternoon, the victim agreed to meet the suspect at Area 4 ShopRite, boarded a taxi and went to a certain lodge in Area 50, where they had sexual intercourse.

Later in the evening, they left for Bingu National Stadium premises, purportedly to complete the money making rituals.

However, when the victim was sent to spray the so called charms at a road junction, few meters from where they sat, the suspect collected the phones and disappeared.

After receipt of the complaint, Lilongwe Police detectives swiftly arrested the suspect who was sleeping in his house at Mtandire. Police have also recovered the cellphones.

Meanwhile, police continue to advise people, especially women and girls to always take extra caution when dealing with strangers to avoid falling prey to tricksters like the suspect who have flooded the social media platforms.

Thokozani Charles, who hails from Chitenje Village, Traditional Authority Tumanje in Zomba District, will appear in court soon to answer theft charges.

