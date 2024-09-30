Blantyre city stinks: “Mabwana ndi madona ambiri sanasambe lero”

Blantyre city has been plagued by a putrid smell for four days due to a severe water shortage.

Residents have been forced to go without showers and brushing their teeth, causing body odor and making the city stink.

Office toilets are particularly affected, with some closed due to the overwhelming smell.

Residents took to social media, demanding action from the Blantyre Water Board.

The Water Board initially attributed the issue to maintenance work on a faulty pipeline, scheduling repairs for September 28.

However, the shortage persisted.

In an update, the Blantyre Water Board announced that panel installation works at the Mudi Pumping Hall have been successfully completed, and operations have resumed.

“0perations at the Mudi Pumping Station have resumed. Affected customers should expect water supply to gradually return throughout the day as water levels in our storage tanks increase,” the statement read.

The statement continued, “We sincerely apologize for the extended disruption in water supply and are grateful for your patience and understanding during this time.

Please be assured that we are closely monitoring the situation to ensure water supply is fully restored to all affected areas.”

Residents are relieved but remain cautious, awaiting full restoration of water supply.

“We need clean water, especially during hot months,” said one resident.

Areas affected included New Naperi, Old Naperi, Mandala, Mt. Pleasant, Mpemba, Baluti, and Nancholi.