DPP’s Gangata dresses down Chakwera on economic mismanagement

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the Central region, Alfred Gangata, has launched a scathing attack on President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s economic policies, citing skyrocketing debt, youth unemployment, and deepening corruption.

“President Chakwera promised Malawians a host of things but none has materialized apart from corruption which he is championing,” Gangata said at a rally in Kasungu district’s Chithiba ground.

“Malawi has lost enviable ground to other countries due to lack of investment and dedicated policy toward economic transformation and growth.”

Gangata criticized Chakwera’s leadership, stating, “Apart from kissing the sky with his family, what else can you point at Chakwera that he has done for poor Malawians?”

He emphasized that under Chakwera’s rule, inflation has soared, and economic growth has shrunk, making life unbearable for many Malawians.

The DPP vice president pledged that Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s return to leadership would bring economic stability and growth.

“Next year, vote for Mutharika who has a proven record of economic stability and pursuit of happiness for his people,” Gangata urged.

Gangata promised that Mutharika’s “proven leadership” would streamline business and investment processes, provide financial safety nets for women and youth through soft loans and microfinance initiatives, and rejuvenate the economy.

Other senior DPP officials, including National Youth Director Chisale, Director Political Affairs Charles Mchacha, and former Organizing Secretary Chimwemwe Chipungu, also spoke at the rally.