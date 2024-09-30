Chimwendo touts Chakwera’s vision, dares opposition to stop dreaming of 2025 polls

Secretary General of the ruling Malawi Congress Party- MCP, Richard Chimwendo Banda says under President Dr Lazarus Chakwera, Malawi will continue to make be a blessed nation, a land of full opportunities to all as Chakwera continues to navigate several economic targets for the country’s socioeconomic development.

He was speaking at rally he pitched at Njewa Primary school ground on Sunday, September 29, 2024 where he was a guest of honour.

In his remarks, Chimwendo said while the country is passing through some harsh economic winds, but there is light at the end of the tunnel he believes that soon the country will “cross over” to the “Land of Happiness” as Chakwera has decided to roll out a red carpet for investors to invest in Agriculture, Tourism and Mining (ATM), a mantra that capacity to transform the country through job creation while uplifting the lives of poor Malawians.

“We are on road to make Malawi, powerhouse and envy of economic growth where stock markets will be booming, new road and railway infrastructure are popping up everywhere, making technology and innovation hub of youth empowerment, while taking care of agriculture, irrigation, tourism and mining heartbeat of socioeconomic transformation.

The only arsenal that can be used to defeat unemployment is to promote investment hence you have seen Chakwera engaging the global community to help in defining our destiny for today and generation to come,” touted Chimwendo who is senior surrogate of President Chakwera.

CHAKWERA FOCUSES ON YOUTH, WOMEN

Chimwendo underlined that youth and women are Chakwera’s economic dispensation hub polices knowing that they contribute significantly to the country’s economic growth.

Youths are the architect of development while women are engine of growth.

Chakwera acknowledges the collaborative efforts of partners (the youths) who have significantly contributed to the expansions of economic opportunities of the country hence he continues to appoint them in strategic positions and am the beneficiary of that policy and those who are in informal sector are trained in various professional fields such as agribusiness, trade and others for self employment.

Chakwera also understands that our women continue to suffer economically because some of our laws were not women- friendly. But this government has committed itself to continuing advancing and improving the lives of women and girl child through various safety nets such as ‘mtukula pakhomo’. Apart from increasing women in key government structures, there also other platforms that have been put in place to make sure women are not abused by men by enacting laws. Women have also been advised to get soft loans through micro- finance organizations with no interests.

POLITICS

MCP has come to stay. We are not thinking of leaving government now. Those who are dreaming of forming next government from opposition side, must start counting of other 5 years of warming opposition benches in Parliament. We are party that has club of strategists and soon you will see opposition parties endorsing Chakwera,” said Chimwendo who is also Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture.

Speaking earlier, Member of Parliament for Lilongwe Kumachenga constituency, Marko Ezra Banda Ching’onga lauded president Chakwera for his visionary leadership in guiding the country towards prosperity for all. He mentioned of CDF and infrastructure developments as some of the keys to economic transformation.

Others who spoke at the function were Organising Secretary,Deus Gumba, Regional Chairperson, Zebron Chilondola , National Youth Director, Baba Malondera , Publicity Secretary, Dr Jessie kabwila, former DPP Secretary General, Jeffrey among others.