ORDER FROM ABOVE: Police summons senior DPP official

Daudi Chikwanje, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) governor for the eastern region, has been summoned by police at Liwonde.

Chikwanje’s summons follows remarks he made at a political rally in Machinga yesterday, which authorities deem potentially inciteful of violence.

A video clip of the remarks has gone viral on social media.

National Police Spokesperson Peter Kalaya confirmed that the police will issue a statement on this matter soon.

DPP Vice President for Eastern Region Bright Msaka stated that Chikwanje is currently at Liwonde police station but declined to clarify whether he has been arrested.

This development comes amid heightened tensions and scrutiny surrounding political rhetoric in Malawi.

The police’s swift action underscores their commitment to maintaining public safety and preventing potential violence.

The incident raises questions about the limits of free speech in politics and the role of law enforcement in regulating campaign discourse.

Further details are expected as the situation unfolds.