ZAMADOLO: Chitipa United stun Kamuzu Barracks 2-0 in Airtel Top 8

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Chitipa United starting 11

Chitipa United delivered a stunning 2-0 victory over Kamuzu Barracks at Karonga Stadium in the Airtel Top 8 first-leg match played on Sunday.

Trouble Kajani was the hero of the day, scoring in the 53rd and 70th minutes, with assists from Godfrey Kuyokwa and Rajab Nyirenda.

Kamuzu Barracks coach, Charles Kamanga, graciously conceded defeat, saying, “Chitipa United deserved the win.

They used their home-ground advantage to win the game today.”

However, Kamanga sounded confident about the second leg, stating, “What will stop us from using our home-ground advantage to win also?”

Chitipa United coach, Christopher Nyambose, praised his team’s performance, saying, “I congratulate my boys for winning.”

Kamuzu barracks team

Nyambose acknowledged that the win is a morale booster for the second leg.

The game saw Kamuzu Barracks’ Sam Gunda receive a red card in the 45+2 minute for foul play.

Chitipa United made substitutions, bringing in Stimela Muyira for Jackson Beza and Gidion Sululu for Dumisani Jere.

Kamuzu Barracks also made changes, introducing Olson Kanjira, Matias Nyirenda, and Gift M’bwana.

In another Airtel Top 8 match, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers defeated Bangwe All Stars 1-0 at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Isaac Kaliati scored the winning penalty goal in the 45th minute.

The two teams will meet again for the second leg on 28th September at Mpira Stadium.

The Airtel Top 8 Cup action continues on Wednesday when Silver Strikers face Premier Bet Dedza Dynamos at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe.

Chitipa United and Kamuzu Barracks will clash again in the return leg on 19th October.

This year’s Airtel Top 8 competition has attracted eight teams, including Bullets, Silver Strikers, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers, Chitipa United, Kamuzu Barracks, Dedza Dynamos, Civil Service United, and Bangwe All Stars.

The winner will receive a record-breaking K30 million, thanks to Airtel Malawi’s increased sponsorship package of K655 million.