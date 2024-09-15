Joyce Banda Says Chakwera is Happy to See Malawians Eating “Chitedze”

Joyce Banda, the president of the People’s Party, has launched a scathing attack on Malawi’s current administration, accusing President Lazarus Chakwera of being happy to see citizens struggle.

Speaking at a rally in Mzuzu, Banda criticized the government for failing to address the country’s economic woes, saying that many Malawians are now resorting to eating “chitedze” (buffalo beans) due to poverty.

“The current leadership is doing nothing to help, and it seems they are happy to see people suffer,” Banda said.

“They only provide support during election time to gain votes, treating voters like children who can be easily swayed.”

Banda, a former president of Malawi, emphasized the need for sustainable development, including promoting agriculture, improving the health sector, and investing in infrastructure.

The People’s Party leader also highlighted the need for better salaries for civil servants and support for local businesses.

Her comments come as Malawi prepares for the 2025 elections, with the opposition seeking to capitalize on growing discontent with the current administration.

President Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has faced criticism for its handling of the economy, with many Malawians struggling to make ends meet.

The People’s Party has welcomed defectors from the ruling party and other opposition groups, bolstering its ranks ahead of the elections.

In a separate statement, Duncan Kaonga, the People’s Party Vice President for the North, accused the government of neglecting the region’s development needs, citing poor road conditions as an example.

The opposition’s attacks on the government are likely to intensify in the lead-up to the elections, as Malawians become increasingly frustrated with the country’s economic situation.