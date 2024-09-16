SUPPORT FOR DPP IN PHALOMBE UNSHAKABLE

The incoming ruling party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of the incoming President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on Sunday, 15th September 2024 held its first Regional rally after its successful 2024 Convention.

The rally was held in the DPP’s bedroom, Phalombe at Migowi Primary School Ground.

Phalombe is one of the districts in the southern region where the outgoing ruling party, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) of outgoing President Lazarus Chakwera has been camping day and night campaigning to win the hearts of the people from the District in order to rally behind the failed MCP and to vote for them in next year’s general elections.

However, Sunday’s DPP rally led by the Vice President responsible for the Southern Region Joseph Mathyola Mwanamvekha told a different story.

Basing on the mammoth crowd that descended upon the giant Migowi School grounds, it has proven that people of Phalombe are not easily moved and swayed with the rhetoric that the MCP sells them all the time. Instead, people from Phalombe have sent a strong message that they cannot move an inch to anywhere but stay put with the party closer to their hearts, the mighty DPP and its leader, Professor Arthur Mutharika .

On Sunday, the sea of people at Migowi spoke one message that they are strongly in support of the DPP and its leadership led by the tried and tested Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

Thousands upon thousands of people walked on foot long distances to reach Migowi and show their love for the DPP and Professor Mutharika.

Unlike the failed MCP which ferries supporters in lorries in order to impress people, no truck was used during the DPP rally on Sunday.

The Phalombe people on Sunday spoke with one voice that come the 16th of September, 2025, their only job will be to confirm through the ballot that the DPP and Professor Muthatika are the next ruling party and country President respectively.

During the DPP rally at Migowi, the people of Phalombe condemned the suffering and persecution they are facing under the outgoing ruling MCP and the outgoing President Chakwera. The people held the MCP and Chakwera responsible for their untold sufferings and that since these are the creators of their problems, this administration in no longer needed but rather it must pack-up and go so that the DPP and Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika are restored into power to correct the ills that are being done by the present regime.

Apart from Mwanamvekha, the Phalombe rally was also attended by Secretary General Peter Mukhito, National Organising Secretary Sameer Suleman, Director for Youth Norman Paulos Chisale, National Campaigning Director Chifundo Makande, National Director of Operations Charles Mchacha and all Members of Parliament from Phalombe district and other regional executive members.