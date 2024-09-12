Ndirande Chinseu-Malaysia-Mpembu Road: MP Mkumba waits for godot on long-promised project

By Misheck Kauma

Opposition legislator Ismail Mkumba has expressed frustration over the government’s delay in constructing the Chinseu-Malaysia-Mpembu road in his Blantyre Malabada constituency.

Speaking in parliament, Mkumba said the road, which serves 60,000 people, is in a deplorable state despite being a busy thoroughfare.

“I have been requesting the ministry to construct this road since 2019, but nothing has been done,” Mkumba said.

“In 2020, the then-DPP government allocated funds for the project through the Blantyre City Council, but the funds were withdrawn after the fresh presidetial polls.”

Mkumba added that the Blantyre City Council promised to reallocate funds for the project in 2021 and made proposals, but no progress has been made.

During President Lazarus Chakwera’s visit to Blantyre in 2022, the community requested the road’s construction, and the president promised to take action.

However, Mkumba says the promise remains unfulfilled.

“The people of Blantyre Malabada are tired of waiting for this road. It’s a critical infrastructure that would improve their lives, but it seems like the government is not taking their plight seriously,” Mkumba said.

The MP is still pushing the government to deliver on its promise and construct the road, which he says is the wish of his constituents.