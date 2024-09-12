spot_img
spot_img
17.1 C
New York
Thursday, September 12, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeBusiness
BusinessLatest

First Capital Bank to Launch Digital Platform for Malawi Accountants

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
FCB’s head of corporate and institutional banking, Magesh Shrivastava, presented a dummy transaction ID to Zigowa during the event.

First Capital Bank (FCB) is set to introduce a digital platform for members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Malawi (Icam) to pay fees and conduct transactions.

The bank’s head of marketing, Twikale Chirwa, announced the initiative during a presentation of a K5 million contribution to Icam’s lakeshore conference, scheduled for September 19-21.

“The digital platform will enable Icam members to use our app for all transactions, and they will also be able to pay fees at our branches,” Chirwa said.

Icam CEO Noel Zigowa welcomed the partnership, stating that it aligns with the conference theme, “Navigating Economic Uncertainties: Strategies for Growth and Resilience.”

Finance Minister Simplex Chithyola Banda is expected to be the keynote speaker at the conference, which aims to build resilience among accountants and promote professional growth.

Previous article
Ndirande Chinseu-Malaysia-Mpembu Road: MP Mkumba waits for godot on long-promised project
Next article
PROPHET DAVID MBEWE CALLS FOR A FAIR MEC
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc