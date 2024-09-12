First Capital Bank to Launch Digital Platform for Malawi Accountants

FCB’s head of corporate and institutional banking, Magesh Shrivastava, presented a dummy transaction ID to Zigowa during the event.

First Capital Bank (FCB) is set to introduce a digital platform for members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Malawi (Icam) to pay fees and conduct transactions.

The bank’s head of marketing, Twikale Chirwa, announced the initiative during a presentation of a K5 million contribution to Icam’s lakeshore conference, scheduled for September 19-21.

“The digital platform will enable Icam members to use our app for all transactions, and they will also be able to pay fees at our branches,” Chirwa said.

Icam CEO Noel Zigowa welcomed the partnership, stating that it aligns with the conference theme, “Navigating Economic Uncertainties: Strategies for Growth and Resilience.”

Finance Minister Simplex Chithyola Banda is expected to be the keynote speaker at the conference, which aims to build resilience among accountants and promote professional growth.