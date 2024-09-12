PROPHET DAVID MBEWE CALLS FOR A FAIR MEC

One of Malawi’s leading men of God Prophet David Mbewe has called for an impartial Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) that will administer elections in the best interest of Malawians.

Mbewe, was speaking in an exclusive interview to this reporter at his magnificent mountainous home in Machinga.

Prophet Mbewe’s remarks come in the awake of an announcement by MEC that it will conduct a pilot voter registration exercise in some selected parts of the country.

According to MEC, the exercise is aimed at testing the newly adopted voter registration system using the Electoral Management Device and identify any potential operation challenges.

MEC says the pilot exercise will start on 13th September running up to 19th of September this year.

Reacting to the news, Prophet Mbewe, who is also the President of Liberation Economic Freedom (LEF) said all the people at MEC should realize that they have been given a duty to administer elections in the country without looking at sides.

“Every person in MEC start from the Chairperson, Commissioners and staff should realize that all Malawians have surrendered their trust in them and that whatever they do in discharging their responsibilities, must do that in the best interest of the country,” he said.

The respected man of God therefore called for impartiality on the part of MEC so that Malawians will remember them for their professionalism.

On the fourth coming elections slated for September, 2025, Prophet Mbewe said that his position and the of LEF is that all Malawians illegible to vote must be allowed to exercise their freedom without any hindrances.

“We don’t see any connection between national IDs and voter registration. Let the people be allowed to vote using the previous modes of identification including letters from our village headmen,” he said.

Mbewe further called upon MEC to give Malawians staying abroad a chance to vote in the 2025 elections saying in other countries it’s done why not Malawi.

“Some of these people staying abroad went away running away from the economic maladministration in the country. They must therefore be given a chance to have a say on what government should lead them next,” he said.

Mbewe further said that as a man of God, he doesn’t want to be forced to take to the street if MEC refuses to address the concerns they have presented.

“If worse comes to worse, we will be forced to mobilize our people and take to the streets and that will not be good for MEC,” he said hoping that the electoral management body will look into their concerns and address them with speed.

The popular Machinga based Prophet is the founder of a popular pentecostal organization , the Living World Evangelical Church (LIWEC).