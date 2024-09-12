spot_img
MP Billy Kaunda fumes as police houses plan goes awry

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Misheck Kauma

A heated debate erupted in Parliament on Tuesday as Member of Parliament Billy Kaunda expressed outrage over the government’s decision to divert a development project in his constituency.

Kaunda, representing Mzimba West, questioned the Minister of Homeland Security, Ken Zikhale Ng’oma, about the sudden change in plans to construct police houses at Kafukule police station.

The project, initially intended for Kafukule, was diverted to Euthini police post, sparking concerns among locals and chiefs in the area.

“I spoke to the Northern Region Commissioner of Police and the Deputy Inspector General of Police, but they denied any changes. However, the rumors persist, and the people are disappointed,” Kaunda said.

He alleged that the government had downgraded Kafukule police station from a full station to a post, while upgrading Euthini, in a different constituency, to a full station.

Homeland Security Minister, Ken Zikhale Ng’oma

Minister Ng’oma promised to provide a statement on the matter but did not specify when.

Kaunda emphasized that the people of Mzimba West were expecting the development, which would help minimize crime in the area.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

