AFORD CONVENTION PREVIEW: Chihana to pitch inclusive development, unity, securing the soul of the nation

Political party conventions are rallying force where prospective leaders dish out speeches that are tailored at unifying the party, introducing alternatives arguments to the ruling or opposition parties and define general election main theme while outlining in broad strokes current economic policies, and provide a chemistry of the party’s nominee vision to the nation.

After the nominated presidential candidate has been unveiled, he or she entitled to officially launch the general election bid during that two or three days “pep rally”.

CAN AFORD AFFORD TO GIVE HOPE UNDER CHIHANA TO THE FORGOTTEN?

Convention speeches are pinnacle of party’s policies. A place where presidential candidates can not afford to lose direction because most of the times, it involves free media coverage, social and online media platforms. It is the time, presidential candidates are tasked to lift the nation on their shoulders with policies that are “for the voters” and any slippage becomes a bad omen for the elections. So far Alliance for Democracy- AFORD under Chihana have shown to Malawians that they are a ‘born again’ party as it has unshackled the accusations levelled against the leadership of regionalism by its opponents. Under Chihana, the party seems to have humanize itself with values that underpins “who we are as Malawians.” where everyone from all walks of life has find a platform to showcase their skills and talents.

Previewing his speech to reporters ahead of the weekend convention at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe, Chihana says AFORD does not mean only an Alliance for Democracy but also an “Alliance for Commonwealth” where the unforgotten soulsl are no longer unforgotten; those who can not shout out can be given a platform; those who are in the streets can find a comforting shelter; those who are hungry can find food; a party that will advocate for equality and justice based on morals law and fact; that those who are in diaspora must be taken on board, that youths are given a space to shape their future; that women and people with disabilities form part and parcel of transformative agenda,; that experts are rewarded for their hardworking spirit not based on where they come from but joining the train in shaping the future of the great nation. And that my voice will carry the voice of voiceless in malawian voice.

“We are going into this convention while many Malawians have no hope in our leaders due to lack of proper leadership. We are on the age choosing a path to self reliance or to continue being perpetual ‘street country’. Does it make any sense that Malawi must be begging food for her people as if we don’t have abundant waters and yet we have experts in irrigation graduating every year, Does it make any sense that Malawi must be borrowing generators for elections and yet we have leaders who find comfort in visiting a fauna with full of entourage just to see hyenas, does it make any sense that leadership must be always kissing sky just to greet other leaders for PR stunt while hospitals have no drugs even basic ones, does it make any sense for the president to have five houses while others are sleeping on the streets and others sleeping in a grass leaking house, does it make any sense for the leadership to allow their children to be part of the decision making body of the country while our children are failing to find peace meal job, does it make any sense that the leadership is failing to tell Malawians why the Chikangawa Plane Clash does not need commission of enquiry when the same leadership told us different versions during the accident? We are a failing nation by choice. But we can be great again if we tell each other the truth. We are party of common sense and rule of law that historically was formed to spur economic growth and defend workers and we proved that in 1993. We can do that again if Malawians can trust us.

“This is why AFORD under my leadership has chosen the convention theme to be be : “HONOURING OUR LEGACY, STRENGTHENING OUR DETERMINATION AND SECURING OUR FUTURE” to give Malawians a historical perceptive and a call to new ideas of which we pledge to secure for generations to come” he said.

He boosts that under his leadership, he managed to bring on board people from all walks of life such as human rights defender, Timothy Mtambo, academician Dr Imran Muhammad Sharif, youths and women of various background and religion a clear signal that AFORD is a party of different people but with common goal.

WHO IS ENOCK KAMZINGENI CHIHANA

He was born in 1964. He attended Hanock Msokera School in Kasungu from 1970 to 1974, followed by Chankhanga Primary School from 1974 to 1980. He then proceeded to Kasungu Secondary School from 1980 to 1982 and St John Bosco Secondary in 1982 to 1984.

Chihana pursued higher education at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, studying Labor Relations and Conflict Resolution from 1987 to 1989. He later attended Wichita State University in Kansas, USA, earning a BSc in Political Science and International Relations from 1990 to 1994.

During his time at Wichita State University, he also completed post-graduate work on democratization in Southern Africa, with a focus on Malawi.

Career Chihana’s career spans various fields, including politics, publishing and consulting. He worked as a Political Lobbyist in 1992- 1993, sponsored by the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Center for Human Rights. He lobbied the American Congress and Senate to pressure the Malawi Government to release political detainees and open up for democratization.

From 1993 to 1996, Chihana was the Publisher of the Malawian Weekly New Vision Newspaper. He served as Special Advisor to the Alliance for Democracy President on Policy matters from 1997 to 1999 and later as Special Advisor on Special Duties to Former President Dr. Bakili Muluzi from 2000 to 2004.

Chihana also worked as a Political Consultant to the South African Government on Zimbabwe Politics from 2004 to 2007. He was elected and served as National Party Chairman for the Alliance for Democracy from 2007 to 2013.

Chihana has held various political positions, including: