Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Analysts commend mighty DPP for ‘firing’ Ganda as Director of Elections

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Political analysts in Malawi have praised the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for its swift action in removing Gladys Ganda from her position as Director of Elections.

Ganda, who was also Member of Parliament for Nsanje Lalanje, was reassigned to the role of Presidential Advisor after she praised the government’s development activities in her district during a presidential function.

Analysts say Ganda’s remarks were inappropriate for someone in her position and commend the DPP for taking decisive action to maintain party discipline.

“This shows that the DPP is serious about maintaining a strong opposition stance and ensuring its leaders remain accountable,” said political analyst Ernest Thindwa.

The move has been seen as a bold step by the DPP to assert its authority and maintain party cohesion.

