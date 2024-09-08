Chiradzulu District Council elections adjourned following tie

By Blackson Mkupatira

Chiradzulu, September 8, Mana: Elections for the chairperson and vice chairperson of Chiradzulu District Council were adjourned on Saturday for 30 days after a repeated tie for the position of council chairperson.

This occurred after both candidates, councillor Patrick Chintengo of Chitowa Ward in Chiradzulu South Constituency and Chikondi Mukhula of Ntayamwana Ward in Chiradzulu North Constituency, secured five votes each out of the 10 cast.

District Commissioner for Chiradzulu, Francis Matewere, who presided over the elections, pointed out that the council has been advised by government to postpone the elections for 30 days in the event of such a tie, allowing a window for further campaigning.

“This means that as a council, we do not have a chairperson; therefore, we are unable to approve any developmental projects or hold ordinary full council meetings. However, service committees will be meeting,” Matewere said.

He added that in the meantime, his office will be handling some of the duties of the chairperson until the position is filled, expressing hope that the vacancy will be filled during the next elective full council meeting scheduled for October 7, 2024.

In an interview following the elections, Chiradzulu District Council Public Relations Officer, Henderson Kaumi said the outcome of the election has effect on the operations of the council as its members cannot meet to discuss developmental issues until the chairperson is elected.

Chiradzulu District has five Members of Parliament (MPs) and 10 ward councillors, making a total of 15 eligible voters.

During the recent elections, all of the MPs sent apologies as they are currently involved with parliamentary duties since the House is in session, leaving only the 10 councillors to participate in the elections.