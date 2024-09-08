Ministry of education issues stern warning to private schools

By Patience Kapinda

Lilongwe, September 8, Mana: Ministry of Education has issued a stern warning to private schools that have already opened for the first term, defying the harmonised academic calendar.

In a public announcement released on September 6, 2024, the ministry reminded all stakeholders that the first term of the 2024/25 academic year is scheduled to start on September 16, 2024, and ends on December 20, 2024.

The ministry expressed concern that some private schools had already begun classes, contravening the harmonised calendar.

In a statement, Secretary for Education, Dr Mangani Chilala Katundu, emphasised that all public and private schools must adhere to the set calendar.

“The Ministry would therefore like to request all schools to follow the 2024/25 Academic calendar or risk revocation of their licences,” Dr. Katundu stated.

The ministrys stand aims to ensure uniformity in the education sector and prevent confusion among students, parents, and teachers.

Meanwhile, the ministry’s decision has been welcomed by many, who see it as a step towards maintaining order and standards in Malawi’s education system.

By issuing the reminder, the Ministry of Education is reaffirming its commitment to enforce the harmonised calendar, ensuring that all schools operate within the set framework.