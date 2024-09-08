Muslim Community Donates K100m Worth of Items to Hospital Patients

The organizers of the Ziyarah Parade, a celebration honoring Prophet Muhammad’s birthday and promoting unity, have distributed assorted items worth K100 million to 2,000 patients, guardians, and workers at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre.

“We hope this initiative will assist in reducing some challenges that the sick, including children, are experiencing,” said Mohammed Aboo, National Coordinator for the Ziyarah Parade.

The assistance is in line with Prophet Muhammad’s teachings, according to Aboo.

“Our prophet taught us to take care of the sick, and that’s exactly what we’re doing today.”

A beneficiary, Meria Kanthumba from Chiradzulu, expressed her gratitude.

“I want to thank the Muslim community for their support. This will go a long way in helping us, especially during these difficult economic times.”

The donation is part of a series of events marking the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, aimed at promoting harmony and understanding among all members of the community.

The festivities will continue with a career guidance talk on September 9, 2024, at Mpingwe Sports Club.

A vibrant parade will follow on Sunday night, September 15, 2024, winding its way through the city.

The celebrations will culminate in a grand Ziyara Parade at the from Kanjedza Mosque to Mpingwe Sports Club on September 16, 2024, fostering greater understanding and cooperation between people of different faiths.